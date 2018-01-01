Welcome to Braga
Just outside the city stands the magnificent, much-visited hillside church and sanctuary of Bom Jesus do Monte.
Full-Day Tour in Minho with Lunch from Porto
Minho is a traditional province in the north of Portugal known for having some of the most beautiful natural landscapes of Portugal, for having a huge beauty and biodiversity, amazing beaches as well as being one of the richest regions in history. The Minho region is known by its traditional landscapes, full of small fields, vineyards, villages, manor-houses, hospitality, gastronomy and lots of traditional festivals. Your day starts at 9am and the first region to visit is Guimaraes, known as the birthplace of Portugal and also the birth of the first Portuguese king. In the visit to Guimaraes you will spend some time in the historical city center, recognized as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. Experience the opportunity to see the Medieval Castle of Guimaraes, where the resident people believe that D Afonso Henriques, the first king of Portugal, was born. Visit the S. Miguel church, the Oliveiras Square and have a panoramic view of the Santa Clara Convent. During the visit, you will observe that the streets and the monuments are so well-preserved that is so easy to imagine the past. After visiting Guimaraes, the Tour goes to Braga, one of the oldest Christian cities in the world and one of the most important religious centers in Portugal. Braga is known by its several baroque churches, houses from the heighten century, gardens and thematic parks. Braga counts with more than two thousand years of history as a city. In Braga, enjoy a lunch in a typical restaurant and after that, visit the Cathedral and the historical center. Before making your way back to Porto, you will also see two important Sanctuaries, the Sameiro Sanctuary and the Bom Jesus do Monte. The tour will end in Porto around 6:30pm.
Braga and Guimarães Full Day Private Tour from Porto
Guimarães has its historic center classified as World Heritage by UNESCO, and is one of the best preserved medieval centers in the country. We start this tour in the biggest symbol of the city, the Castle of Guimarães, the birthplace of D. Afonso Henriques, the first king of Portugal, and the Chapel of St. Michael, where he was baptized. Close to these landmarks you will find the Palace of the Dukes of Bragança, one of the five most visited monuments in the country. We continue to the Church of Our Lady of Consolation and Holy Steps and then to the meeting point for several generations of Guimarães, Oliveira Square, where we find the ancient Town Hall, the Church of Nossa Senhora da Oliveira and beautiful porches homes. We head to Santa Maria Street, one of the first to be opened in Guimarães, and contemplate the Convent of Santa Clara, which currently houses the services of the City Council. In the Santiago Square we can take a break for lunch and breathe the young atmosphere of the city. On the arrival to Braga, your driver takes you to the República Square, where the visit begins in the Arcades, the Congregados Church, the House of Riddles and the so famous cafe "A Brasileira". In the medieval and historic Braga visit the Torre de Menagem, the Largo do Paço with a fountain dating from 1723 and the amazing Cathedral, that century after century "faced" earthquakes and several architectural projects, culminating in what is the oldest cathedral of Portugal. Then we head to Monte do Bom Jesus, not without first passing to Porta Nova and the Church and Convent of Pópulo. Located six kilometers from the center, the Sanctuary of Bom Jesus de Braga is the best known religious sanctuary of Portugal. With the sun setting behind, we say goodbye to Braga and return to Porto and to your hotel.
Braga and Guimarães Small-Group Day Trip from Porto
After hotel pickup from your accommodation, make your way to Braga, a city rich in culture and tradition. In the city, there are emblematic squares and churches abound.City in the extreme of Portugal, northeast of Porto. It is known for heritage and religious events Enjoy an hour of free time for lunch (own expense). After Braga, travel to the medieval city of Guimarães. Here, walk through the streets of the city's historic district and visit the main attractions and monuments of the city. Guimarães is located in the district of Braga. is a historic city with a crucial role in the formation of Portugal. Guimarães is one of the most important historical cities of the country, and its historical center is considered World Cultural Heritage, making it definitely one of the largest tourist centers in the region. Its streets and monuments breathe history and delight those who visit it. Return to your hotel at the end of your tour. Main attractions: Braga: Historic Center Sé Cathedral of Braga Bom Jesus Sanctuary Sameiro Sanctuary Guimarães: Palace of Dukes Guimarães Castle S. Miguel chapel Historic Centre of Guimarães
Braga and Guimarães Tour with Lunch from Porto
Your morning starts with pickup from your hotel by air-conditioned minivan. Head to Braga, home to the 19th-century sanctuary of Bom Jesus. Board a water-powered funicular (included), which transports you skyward to survey the city’s far reaches. Then descend into the city center and start exploring. Known as the city of the archbishops, Braga boasts numerous stunning churches. Visit the church of Congregados, located outside the medieval walled city, and the majestic Sé cathedral (included). Peruse the old castle tower, or for a dose of modern architecture and see the old Astoria Café, where you can glimpse the medieval wall. Indulge in Portuguese delicacies on your way to Guimarães. Take a guided stroll through the town’s historic center, where you’ll visit the Romanesque church of St. Miguel, baptismal site of Portugal’s first king as well visit the very first portuguese Castle. See the 15th-century Palace of the Dukes of Bragança (optional), built for the royal family. Meander down narrow streets to the lower part of town, stopping at Padrão do Salado and the Nossa Senhora da Oliveira Church. On the city’s outskirts, you’ll find Toural Square’s weekly fair. Satisfy your sweet tooth here, or at a traditional pastry shop, before returning to Porto.
Private Tour: Braga and Guimarães from Porto
Let´s go back in time, discover all history of Portugal. This day will be unforgettable with your private guide and your private driver. Here you will see the Sé Cathedral, the Bom Jesus Sanctuary and Sameiro Sanctuary. After Braga, we will travel to the medieval city of Guimarães, which is considered the "Cradle of Portugal". Here we will walk through the streets of its historic district and visit the main attractions and monuments of the city like Palace of the Dukes, the Guimarães Castle, S. Miguel Chapel and the historic centre of Guimarães. Enjoy a different day and return to your accommodation around 6pm.
5-Day Package Tours from Porto
DAY 1 - Porto. The city of Porto is known worldwide for its wine, its bridges and ancient and contemporary architecture, its historical center, listed as World Heritage by UNESCO.We will visit: Café Majestic, Bolhão market, Clerigos Tower and Church, Lello bookshop, Aliados avenue, Cathedral, S. Bento station, , Ribeira, Boavista avenue, Serralves museum, House of Music, Foz do douro, Cristal palace, and the cellers of Port Wine. We offer you a coffee and a tipical pastry "nata". You will enjoy the 6 bridges cruise. DAY 2 - Braga/Guimarães. This tour will begin by visiting the oldest city in Portugal. Braga is a city rich in culture and tradition, where the squares and the emblematic churches abound. After Braga follow the medieval city of Guimarães, which is regarded as "The Cradle of Portugal". Here we will walk through the streets of Old Town, a World Heritage site. We will see in this tour: Cathedral Braga Cathedral, Sanctuary Bom Jesus, Sanctuary of Sameiro, Palace of the Dukes, Castle of Guimarães, Chapel St. Michael, historic centerDAY 3 - Douro Vinhateiro - A nice, relaxing trip where you can admire the beauty of the Douro endless landscapes and the true treasure that there is produced: the best wines of Portugal. On this tour we will visit a reputable fifth producer of port, where you will have the opportunity to taste their delicious wines. We will visit: Monastery S. Gonçalo in Amarante, local wine farm with wine tasting in Régua, Shrine Our Lady of Remedies in Lamego, and Sparkling Cellars in lamego too (tour and tasting of sparkling wine) ** except Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. **DAY 4 - In this tour towards Santiago, we will begin to visit Viana do Castelo and its historic center. After Viana do Castelo follow to Santiago de Compostela, the capital of Galicia and one of the destinations of Christian pilgrimage more important in the world. Here we will visit the historic center, declared a World Heritage Site and the famous Cathedral of Santiago, which marks the end of the pilgrimage of the "Way of St. James."DAY 5 - Aveiro and Costa Nova - In this fascinating tour we will visit the city of Aveiro, which is considered the "Venice of Portugal" as well as the attractive region of Costa Nova, located on the seafront of the city of Ílhavo. An extraordinary tour where you can admire the canals running through the city of Aveiro, the numerous footbridges, buildings of Art Nouveau by the sea and the colorful boats Moliceiros, single symbol of the region. We will visit: Aveiro historical center, Fish Market, salt ponds (panoramic view), Costa Nova houses (panoramic view) and you will enjoy a Cruise in the traditional moliceiro boat.