The archaeological museum houses a nicely displayed collection of fragments from Braga’s earliest days. The four rooms feature pieces from Palaeolithic times (arrowheads, funerary objects and ceramics) through Roman rule and on up to the period dominated by the Suevi-Visigoth kingdom (5th through 7th centuries). Especially fascinating are the huge miliários (milestones), carved with Latin inscriptions, that marked the Roman roads.