Capelas e Coro Alto

A guided tour grants access to the cathedral’s three most striking chapels: the showpiece Capela dos Reis, home to the tombs of Henri of Burgundy and Dona Teresa (parents of Portugal's first king, Afonso Henriques); the azulejo (tile)-covered Capela de São Geraldo; and the 14th-century Capela da Glória, painted in unrepentantly Moorish geometric motifs in the 16th century. Afterwards, climb the grand stone staircase for up-close views of the cathedral’s upper choir, with its mesmerising organs and gilded choir stalls.