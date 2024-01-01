Capela de NS da Conceição

Braga

Built in 1525, this pretty church in Braga's historic centre has an azulejo (tile)-clad facade flanked by a striking crenellated tower.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • 500px Photo ID: 145452931 - You've seen the crypt bones, now see the gilded woodwork of the Church of São Francisco, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Porto, Portugal. The riches used came in considerable measure from a gold rush in 18th century Brazil (applying some 600kg of the gliding metal, as measures go). Sorry, but more baroque detail than pixels available!.This was a technically tricky shot for me, for the light conditions, the detail (which makes processing contrasts and clarity a bit of a wild game) and the golden hues (which prove quite difficult to fine tune - they may come considerably different depending on your own display setup i guess) all require some careful touching to keep an overall balance, Overmore, the pic is composed by a number of expositions, taken by stealth (no tripod, no flash used), which made it all a more laborious... and adventurous :D

    Igreja de São Francisco

    29.92 MILES

    Igreja de São Francisco looks from the outside to be an austerely Gothic church, but inside it hides one of Portugal’s most dazzling displays of baroque…

  • PORTO, PORTUGAL - AUGUST 22, 2013: Art deco villa in Serralves Gardens in the city of Porto, Portugal; Shutterstock ID 335447633; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Serralves

    29.61 MILES

    This fabulous cultural institution combines a museum, a mansion and extensive gardens. Cutting-edge exhibitions, along with a fine permanent collection…

  • Se Cathedral in Porto, Portugal

    29.73 MILES

    From Praça da Ribeira rises a tangle of medieval alleys and stairways that eventually reach the hulking, hilltop fortress of the cathedral. Founded in the…

  • National Museum Soares dos Reis located in the ancient Carrancas Palace, in Porto, Portugal; Shutterstock ID 233117197; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Museu Nacional Soares dos Reis

    29.59 MILES

    Porto's best art museum presents a stellar collection ranging from Neolithic carvings to Portugal’s take on modernism, all housed in the formidable…

  • Palacio da Bolsa.

    Palácio da Bolsa

    29.9 MILES

    This splendid neoclassical monument (built from 1842 to 1910) honours Porto’s past and present money merchants. Just past the entrance is the glass-domed…

  • Jardins do Palacio de Cristal, Porto, Portugal ; Shutterstock ID 233117089; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Jardins do Palácio de Cristal

    29.63 MILES

    Sitting atop a bluff, this gorgeous botanical garden is one of Porto's best-loved escapes, with lawns interwoven with sun-dappled paths and dotted with…

  • 500px Photo ID: 58193834 - Casa Da Mùsica Oporto ( Portogallo )

    Casa da Música

    29.05 MILES

    At once minimalist, iconic and daringly imaginative, the Casa da Música is the beating heart of Porto's cultural scene and the home of the Porto National…

  • Detail of Sao Bento Train station in Oporto. The first train arrived here in 1896, but the building (designed with a French Renaissance touch) opened in 1903.; Shutterstock ID 7016608; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    São Bento Train Station

    29.53 MILES

    One of the world's most beautiful train stations, beaux arts São Bento wings you back to a more graceful age of rail travel. Completed in 1903, it seems…

Nearby Braga attractions

1. Igreja de Santa Cruz

0.06 MILES

Built in the 17th century, Braga's Holy Cross Church features a mix of baroque and Mannerist architectural styles.

2. Tesouro-Museu da Sé

0.1 MILES

The cathedral's modern treasury museum houses a goldmine of ecclesiastical booty, including the lovely Nossa Senhora do Leite of the Virgin suckling…

3. Capelas e Coro Alto

0.11 MILES

A guided tour grants access to the cathedral’s three most striking chapels: the showpiece Capela dos Reis, home to the tombs of Henri of Burgundy and Dona…

4. Torre de Menagem

0.11 MILES

The square-shaped, crenellated tower behind the cafes on Praça da República is the walled-up Torre de Menagem, which is all that survives of a fortified…

5.

0.11 MILES

Braga’s extraordinary cathedral, the oldest in Portugal, was begun when the archdiocese was restored in 1070 and completed in the following century. It’s…

6. Jardim de Santa Bárbara

0.12 MILES

This 17th-century square has narrow paths picking their way through a sea of flowers and topiary. On sunny days the adjacent pedestrianised Rua Justino…

7. Antigo Paço Episcopal

0.13 MILES

With its toothy crenellated walls forming a dramatic counterpoint to the greenery of the neighbouring Jardim de Santa Bárbara, this former Archbishop’s…