Braga

Portugal’s third-largest city is an elegant town laced with ancient narrow lanes closed to vehicles, strewn with plazas and a splendid array of baroque churches. The constant chiming of bells is a reminder of Braga’s age-old devotion to the spiritual world. Its religious festivals – particularly the elaborately staged Semana Santa (Holy Week) – are famous throughout Portugal. But don’t come expecting piety alone: Braga’s upscale old centre is packed with lively cafes and trim boutiques, some excellent restaurants and low-key bars catering to students from the Universidade do Minho.

Must-see attractions

    Braga

    Braga’s extraordinary cathedral, the oldest in Portugal, was begun when the archdiocese was restored in 1070 and completed in the following century. It’s…

  • Escadaria do Bom Jesus do Monte

    Escadaria do Bom Jesus do Monte

    Braga

    Climbing dramatically to the hilltop pilgrimage site of Bom Jesus do Monte, 5km east of Braga, is this extraordinary staircase, with allegorical fountains…

  • Capelas e Coro Alto

    Capelas e Coro Alto

    Braga

    A guided tour grants access to the cathedral’s three most striking chapels: the showpiece Capela dos Reis, home to the tombs of Henri of Burgundy and Dona…

  • Museu dos Biscainhos

    Museu dos Biscainhos

    Braga

    An 18th-century aristocrat’s palace is home to Braga's enthusiastic municipal museum, with a nice collection of Roman relics and 17th- to 19th-century…

  • Fonte do Ídolo

    Fonte do Ídolo

    Braga

    Tucked away below street level and concealed by a modern lobby is this evocative ancient spring, one of Braga's unexpected treasures. An essential…

  • Museu Dom Diogo de Sousa

    Museu Dom Diogo de Sousa

    Braga

    The archaeological museum houses a nicely displayed collection of fragments from Braga’s earliest days. The four rooms feature pieces from Palaeolithic…

  • Praça da República

    Praça da República

    Braga

    The cafes and restaurants on this broad plaza are a pleasant place to start or finish your day. An especially mellow atmosphere descends in the evening,…

Articles

Latest stories from Braga

Portugal's happiest city is in the running for European Best Destination 2019

Jan 29, 2019 • 1 min read

