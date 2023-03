Braga's newest museum is housed inside Palácio do Raio, whose exuberantly tiled rococo façade (by André Soares) is must-see material for any aficionado of the colour blue. The gorgeous interiors, also clad in azulejos, showcase works of sacred art, textiles, paintings, sculptures, jewellery, pottery and old medical instruments, all bearing witness to 500 years of the building's history.