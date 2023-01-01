Museu dos Biscainhos

An 18th-century aristocrat’s palace is home to Braga's enthusiastic municipal museum, with a nice collection of Roman relics and 17th- to 19th-century pottery and furnishings. The palace itself – with its polychrome, chestnut-panelled ceilings and 18th-century azulejos (tiles) depicting hunting scenes – and the gorgeously landscaped gardens out back are reason enough to visit. The ground floor is paved with deeply ribbed flagstones on which carriages would have once rattled through to the stables.