5-Day Package Tours from Porto

DAY 1 - Porto. The city of Porto is known worldwide for its wine, its bridges and ancient and contemporary architecture, its historical center, listed as World Heritage by UNESCO.We will visit: Café Majestic, Bolhão market, Clerigos Tower and Church, Lello bookshop, Aliados avenue, Cathedral, S. Bento station, , Ribeira, Boavista avenue, Serralves museum, House of Music, Foz do douro, Cristal palace, and the cellers of Port Wine. We offer you a coffee and a tipical pastry "nata". You will enjoy the 6 bridges cruise. DAY 2 - Braga/Guimarães. This tour will begin by visiting the oldest city in Portugal. Braga is a city rich in culture and tradition, where the squares and the emblematic churches abound. After Braga follow the medieval city of Guimarães, which is regarded as "The Cradle of Portugal". Here we will walk through the streets of Old Town, a World Heritage site. We will see in this tour: Cathedral Braga Cathedral, Sanctuary Bom Jesus, Sanctuary of Sameiro, Palace of the Dukes, Castle of Guimarães, Chapel St. Michael, historic centerDAY 3 - Douro Vinhateiro - A nice, relaxing trip where you can admire the beauty of the Douro endless landscapes and the true treasure that there is produced: the best wines of Portugal. On this tour we will visit a reputable fifth producer of port, where you will have the opportunity to taste their delicious wines. We will visit: Monastery S. Gonçalo in Amarante, local wine farm with wine tasting in Régua, Shrine Our Lady of Remedies in Lamego, and Sparkling Cellars in lamego too (tour and tasting of sparkling wine) ** except Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. **DAY 4 - In this tour towards Santiago, we will begin to visit Viana do Castelo and its historic center. After Viana do Castelo follow to Santiago de Compostela, the capital of Galicia and one of the destinations of Christian pilgrimage more important in the world. Here we will visit the historic center, declared a World Heritage Site and the famous Cathedral of Santiago, which marks the end of the pilgrimage of the "Way of St. James."DAY 5 - Aveiro and Costa Nova - In this fascinating tour we will visit the city of Aveiro, which is considered the "Venice of Portugal" as well as the attractive region of Costa Nova, located on the seafront of the city of Ílhavo. An extraordinary tour where you can admire the canals running through the city of Aveiro, the numerous footbridges, buildings of Art Nouveau by the sea and the colorful boats Moliceiros, single symbol of the region. We will visit: Aveiro historical center, Fish Market, salt ponds (panoramic view), Costa Nova houses (panoramic view) and you will enjoy a Cruise in the traditional moliceiro boat.