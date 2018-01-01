Welcome to Viana do Castelo
Viana do Castelo activities
Private Tour: Santiago de Compostela and Viana do Castelo from Porto
Enjoy a full day tour with a private driver and a private guide that will make everything to give you a great experience! We pick you up and drop off at your accommodation for your best comfort. You will star by visiting Santiago de Compostela, the capital of Galicia and one of the most important pilgrimage destinations of the world. Here you will visit the historic center, classified as a World Heritage Site and the famous Cathedral of Santiago. After that, you have the precious time(1h/1:30h) for lunch and walk the streets of Santiago. After Santiago, you will travel to Viana do Castelo, where you'll see Santa Luzia Sanctuary and the historically rich city center.
Santiago de Compostela and Viana do Castelo Small-Group Day Trip from Porto
Meet your guide at 8:30am at your hotel where the tour picks you up. Drive to your first stop of the day, Viana do Castelo to see the Santa Luiza Sanctuary and the historically rich city center. Explore the hilltop temple and take in the coastal views. Travel to Santiago do Compostela in Galacia, home to one of the most important pilgrimage destinations in the world. Visit the historic center, classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Stop at the Cathedral of Santiago and marvel at the grand architecture. Then, drive back to Porto for drop-off at your hotel. Lunch and entrance fees are not included.
Minho Day Trip from Porto
After pickup from your Porto hotel, travel north by air-conditioned minivan and listen as your expert guide gives an interesting overview of the history, culture and flavor of the Minho region. Bordered by two rivers, the Douro and Minho, and with a third river, the Lima, running through it, the Minho province boasts a well-watered and extremely fertile terrain. Admire the lush landscapes as you cruise up the coast.Stop in Barcelos, a medieval walled market town that is the birthplace of a Portuguese national symbol: the rooster. Legend has it that an innocent pilgrim passed through Barcelos and was wrongly accused of a crime, only to have dead rooster miraculously save his life. Discover more about the rooster myth at an open-air archaeological museum, which features a 16th-century cross that's engraved with images depicting the famous legend.After working your way through Barcelos historical center, continue onto Ponte de Lima, a pretty rural village populated with antique buildings and set along the banks of the Lima River. Admire its striking stone arch bridge, then call into a local restaurant, where you’ll be treated to typical regional delicacies, such as Arroz de Sarrabulho (rice stewed with pork meat and blood), as well as local wine.Following lunch, hit the road again for a short journey to Viana do Castelo, a seaside resort town hemmed in by forest-covered mountains and the Atlantic coast. Make your way to the hilltop Basilica of Santa Luzia and look down upon breathtaking views of the town below.Next, take in educational exhibits at the nearby Costume Museum, which focuses on traditional Portuguese clothing and culture, before indulging in a delectable princesinha do lima (a regional egg-and-sugar confection).Come evening, you’ll be chauffeured back to your accommodation in Porto, where your tour concludes.
5-Day Package Tours from Porto
DAY 1 - Porto. The city of Porto is known worldwide for its wine, its bridges and ancient and contemporary architecture, its historical center, listed as World Heritage by UNESCO.We will visit: Café Majestic, Bolhão market, Clerigos Tower and Church, Lello bookshop, Aliados avenue, Cathedral, S. Bento station, , Ribeira, Boavista avenue, Serralves museum, House of Music, Foz do douro, Cristal palace, and the cellers of Port Wine. We offer you a coffee and a tipical pastry "nata". You will enjoy the 6 bridges cruise. DAY 2 - Braga/Guimarães. This tour will begin by visiting the oldest city in Portugal. Braga is a city rich in culture and tradition, where the squares and the emblematic churches abound. After Braga follow the medieval city of Guimarães, which is regarded as "The Cradle of Portugal". Here we will walk through the streets of Old Town, a World Heritage site. We will see in this tour: Cathedral Braga Cathedral, Sanctuary Bom Jesus, Sanctuary of Sameiro, Palace of the Dukes, Castle of Guimarães, Chapel St. Michael, historic centerDAY 3 - Douro Vinhateiro - A nice, relaxing trip where you can admire the beauty of the Douro endless landscapes and the true treasure that there is produced: the best wines of Portugal. On this tour we will visit a reputable fifth producer of port, where you will have the opportunity to taste their delicious wines. We will visit: Monastery S. Gonçalo in Amarante, local wine farm with wine tasting in Régua, Shrine Our Lady of Remedies in Lamego, and Sparkling Cellars in lamego too (tour and tasting of sparkling wine) ** except Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. **DAY 4 - In this tour towards Santiago, we will begin to visit Viana do Castelo and its historic center. After Viana do Castelo follow to Santiago de Compostela, the capital of Galicia and one of the destinations of Christian pilgrimage more important in the world. Here we will visit the historic center, declared a World Heritage Site and the famous Cathedral of Santiago, which marks the end of the pilgrimage of the "Way of St. James."DAY 5 - Aveiro and Costa Nova - In this fascinating tour we will visit the city of Aveiro, which is considered the "Venice of Portugal" as well as the attractive region of Costa Nova, located on the seafront of the city of Ílhavo. An extraordinary tour where you can admire the canals running through the city of Aveiro, the numerous footbridges, buildings of Art Nouveau by the sea and the colorful boats Moliceiros, single symbol of the region. We will visit: Aveiro historical center, Fish Market, salt ponds (panoramic view), Costa Nova houses (panoramic view) and you will enjoy a Cruise in the traditional moliceiro boat.
Minho and Vinho Verde Tour with Gastronomic Experiences and Wine Tastings
Your tour starts in Porto and point North, towards the Minho and Vinho Verde region.Ypur first destination will be the city of Viana do Castelo, where you will visit the magnificent Sanctuary of Santa Luzia. This is also a famous viewpoint for the whole region, where you can see the sea, the Lima river and its vale and all the mountains around. You will then travel to Melgaço, one of the northernmost points of Portugal where the crown jewel of the Vinho Verde is produced: the Alvarinho Wine! You are going to visit one of the most well-known producers of the Alvarinho grape varietal and taste a type of wine not usually associated with the Alvarinho.After this marvelous visit and tasting, you move on to Monção, but we will stop on the way where a delicious regional lunch is waiting for you in a typical restaurant.Then, with your bellies filled and your energies restored, you will visit a Wine Estate and taste the famous and classic Alvarinho wine, followed by a visit to the illustrious Brejoeira Palace, where a journey to the past is hidden.You then start your way down to Porto, but there is still time to visit the city of Ponte de Lima where we will have the chance of tasting some regional delicacies paired with some more Vinho Verde! By the end of the day, you will return to Porto, where you can be dropped off at your accommodation or any other place in town that you prefer.
7-Day The Way of St James Bike Tour The Coast Path Easy to Moderate
The estimated distance traveled in this tour is 278 km and 4121m (1.30%) of cumulative gap climbs. Itinerary Day 1:Porto: Before starting this Cycling tour towards Santiago de Compostela, it’s almost mandatory to explore Porto. Follow us in a city tour (bike or walk) and discover a huge miscellany of heritage, from the Middle Ages to the beginning of the 20th Century.Day 2:Porto - Esposende (60 km), You will be overwhelmed with seaside landscapes and small “Portuguese rivieras” until you reach Esposende, a city from the Middle Ages. During the journey you’ll know why these Portuguese coastal cities were so important during the “el dorado” of the Portuguese Discoveries.Day 3:Esposende – Caminha (50 km). We’re reaching to Viana do Castelo, that hold a huge importance during the Discoveries. During the 14-15th Centuries it was in this precise city that the ships were developed to be departed to Brazil, India, Africa and other colonies. Our destination will be Caminha. Day 4:Caminha – Baiona (40 km): Bayona is a city where you can get lost in the old city center. Curiously, during the XVI Century, Bayona was raided by British ships led by the great corsair and explorer Francis Drake who saw an opportunity to establish a commercial and merchant point in this territory.Day 5:Baiona – Pontevedra (57 km): The fifth day will end in San Simon’s. This day will be dedicated to Arcade and its famous oysters. Apart from this delightful cuisine, you will see monuments and sights dedicated to the Santiago’s culture.Day 6:Pontevedra – Caldas de Reis (26 km) Heading to a pre-Roman city, Caldas de Reis! The first inhabitants were a pre-Roman community that lived from the hot springs. The name “Caldas de Reis” is connected to the birthplace of Afonso VII.Day 7:Caldas de Reis – Santiago de Compostela (40 km) Our last day, the city of Santiago de Compostela present us a unique religious beacon an act of faith. Reach to the Square of Obradoiro, where you will witness the majestic baroque cathedral where the remains of the apostle are located.