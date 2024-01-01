Fábrica do Chocolate

This small five-room museum devoted to chocolate is fun and interactive, treating you to tidbits of facts and curiosities, but it's also often packed with school groups. There's a free audioguide to take you through the exhibits and you get to put on a white coat and make a bar of chocolate at the end.
