Museu do Douro

Bringing the Douro Valley's wine-producing history vividly to life, this wonderful museum has a wealth of artefacts and engaging displays, from a vast wall-size map of the river, annotated kilometre by kilometre, to old leather-bound texts, vintage port-wine posters and the remains of an old flat-bottomed port hauler. You’ll find it all in a gorgeous converted riverside warehouse, with a restaurant and bar on-site. The gift shop, stocked with wine, handmade soaps, ceramics and jewellery, is also brilliant.