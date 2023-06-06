Shop
Gateway to the Alto Douro, the sun-bleached town of Régua abuts the Rio Douro at the western edge of the demarcated port-wine region. As the region’s largest riverside town, it grew into a major port-wine entrepôt in the 18th century, and remains an important transport junction – thanks in part to the hulking IP3 bridge that soars overhead.
Miradouro São Leonardo de Galafura
Peso da Régua
For jaw-dropping views of the Douro Valley, head for this magnificent viewpoint between Régua and Pinhão. The N313-2 relentlessly switchbacks its way into…
Peso da Régua
Bringing the Douro Valley's wine-producing history vividly to life, this wonderful museum has a wealth of artefacts and engaging displays, from a vast…
