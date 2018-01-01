Welcome to Évora
Évora climbs a gentle hill above the Alentejo plain. Around the walled centre runs a ring road from which you can enter the town on one of several ‘spoke’ roads. The town’s focal point is Praça do Giraldo, 700m from the bus station to the southwest.
Top experiences in Évora
Amazing hotels and hostels
Évora activities
Small-Group Évora Day Trip from Lisbon with Olive Oil Tastings
Leave Lisbon with your guide – passing over the Vasco da Gama Bridge on the River Tagus – and soak up the stunning scenery of the Alentejo Region, where magnificent plains are filled with vineyards, crops, olive trees and cork trees, which produce the well-known Portuguese cork. After the 1.5-hour drive, you’ll arrive in the UNESCO World Heritage-listed city of Évora.Shaped by the styles of many periods, the well-preserved city of Evora has a rich culture, history and artistic heritage. You’ll visit many of its important historic sites, first of which is St Francis, a Gothic-Manueline church that is home to the 16th-century Chapel of Bones (Capela dos Ossos), whose walls are covered with human bones, mainly skulls.Next, see the ruins of the 1st-century Roman Temple and admire the Gothic- and Renaissance-style palace of King Manuel, where Vasco da Gama was told to explore the sea route to India. Then see the famous Cathedral of Évora (Sé de Évora), built between 1280 and 1340, and explore with your guide the picturesque streets and Gothic arches surrounding Giraldo Square (Praça do Giraldo), the city’s main square. Have free time to grab lunch in one of the local restaurants (own expense) and roam the historical streets on your own, soaking up the atmosphere or browsing through charming souvenir shops. Then meet back up with your guide, who will lead you to an olive oil tasting at a specialist shop where you will savor samples of five olive oils.The last stop of your day trip is Almendres Cromlech -- a megalithic complex that dates back to 4000 BC and is one of the largest groups of structured menhirs (large stones that stand upright) in Europe. During its thousands of years of existence, this site was used to celebrate the solstice and equinox.
Private Évora and Almendres Cromlech Day Trip
A few facts about the town of Évora: it has 55,000 inhabitants; it is more than 2,000 years old; and it is under the designation of UNESCO. Within the walls of the wonderfully preserved town center are ancient Roman temples, medieval cathedrals, and narrow cobblestoned streets. Begin your day trip with a pickup from your central Lisbon hotel, and then hop inside a comfortable minivan with your private guide. During the hour-long drive, gaze out at the Portuguese countryside and learn about the history and culture of the places you’re about to visit. On arrival in Évora, visit the grand Gothic Cathedral, built in the 12th century, and the medieval cloisters. Climb to the roof of the building to get a great view of the town and the surrounding countryside. Next, stop by the Temple of Diana, the famed Roman temple that was dedicated to Augustus, emperor of Rome. Then, check out the Chapel of Bones (Capela dos Ossos) inside the Church of St Francis. As the name suggests, the mysterious chapel is made up of human bones.After lunch (own expense), head out to Tourega Villa, an old Roman farm. Learn about the history of the place as well as about the daily life of farming 2,000 years ago. Then, continue to Anta Grande do Zambujeiro (Great Dolmen of Zambujeiro), the oldest domen on the Iberian peninsula. Located among the tranquil cork and olive trees, the dolmen dates back about 6,000 years.Make your final stop of the tour at the Almendres Cromlech, a Neolithic stone circle, which is aligned with the Summer Solstice. Wander around the ancient circle, said to be the largest existing group of structured menhirs in the Iberian Peninsula, and hear how the stones were likely used for sacred rituals.Your tour then concludes with a drop-off at your hotel in Lisbon.
Alentejo Wine Region and Évora Day Trip from Lisbon
Comfort and tranquillity are what you will experience in this trip through the lands of the Alentejo Region. Across its vast plains, past its olive trees, cork oaks and vineyards, we’ll reach the charming city of Évora, UNESCO world heritage site since 1986. There, we’ll take our time to enjoy the wealth of its history, architecture and gastronomy, and the region’s arts and crafts, where you’ll be swept up in the diversity of the eras and styles, flavours and aromas, colours and shapes. During our visit, there will be wine tasting, and you’ll also savour the cheeses, jams and a variety of traditional sausages produced by the prestigious Herdade da Ervideira wine estate.Highlights• Évora Roman Temple• Cathedral• Bone Chapel• University• Wine cellars• wine tasting
Évora Full Day Private Tour from Lisbon with Lunch
We are welcome by the Giraldo Square, the living center of Évora, full of architectural styles, from Moorish arches lined up in the Square, through the fountains of the Renaissance, to the Gothic church of São Francisco. Enjoy some free time to taste a regional sweet. Then we head to one of the major landmarks of Portugal, the Roman Temple, also known as the Temple of Diana. Its powerful front with 14 columns in well-preserved granite, astonish those who see it for the first time. For those who are not easily impressed we suggest a visit to the Bones Chapel. For some people it is a dark place, for other a fascinating space, consisting of hundreds of skulls and skeletons from about 5000 monks of the sixteenth century. There are also two intact corpses exposed in the chapel, so this is not a visit advised to sensitive people. At lunch time take we will take you to one of the best Evora restaurants. Then we will go to the Cathedral of Evora, a Roman-Gothic church of the XIII century, where you can climb the tower and have a breathtaking view of the city and the fields surrounding it. With unique climatic conditions, the vineyards of the region produce some of the best Portuguese wines and so take you to a farm where you will taste the best the Alentejo has to offer. On our way back to Lisbon we will stop in Arraiolos with its magnificent castle wall and the ancient tradition of the famous carpets of Arraiolos. You can see firsthand how they are manually produced and maybe bring a souvenir.
Private tour to Évora from Lisbon
Start the day by getting picked up from your hotel and heading straight to Évora through Alentejo’s country roads. After arriving in Évora, take a tour of the beautiful St Francis Church and the famous chapel of the bones. Then head to the temple of Diana, located at the top of Évora. The structure is a roman temple from the 1st century that has been incredibly well-preserved and is the city’s most famous landmark. Next, enjoy a tasting session of exciting local wines, followed by a delicious lunch featuring the best of Alentejo cuisine. After lunch, head towards Monsaraz and the biggest man made lake in Europe. Monsaraz is one of the most beautiful medieval villages in the Alentejo region and overlooks one of the biggest man-made lakes in Europe. Spend some time walking around and taking in the magnificent view from the castle. On the journey back to Lisbon, pay a visit the Cromeleque dos Almendres, a Megalithic circle that is still a mystery for the science community. The driver will return you to your hotel at the end of the day.
Private Tour to Arraiolos and Evora - UNESCO World Heritage City
Leaving Lisbon early in the morning you will cross the rolling plains of this almost unexplored region where the olive and cork oak trees are abundant and essential to the region's economy and lifestyle. The town of Évora, the walled World Heritage Site, is an astonishingly well-preserved piece of history. With your guide you will be invited to visit the Saint Francis church and the sinister Chapel of the Bones proving that life for some might have been just one more step towards the desired eternity. Walking up the old narrow streets you'll reach the central Giraldo square where you will begin to walk up to the top of Évora reaching the 13th century Cathedral and the surprisingly well preserved Roman temple. But in one of the hidden corners of Évora lies the core of all its knowledge and perseverance: the 16th century University where still today hundreds of students search for the much-wanted sapience. If you're a handicraft fan then let our guide introduce you to a modern handicraft studio that they've found when walking in Évora (closed on Sunday). After a reinvigorating lunch break in one of the much celebrated restaurants in Évora, that prepare with heart and soul the regional olive oil, bread and garlic recipes, it will be time to leave to the village of Arraiolos. The 'eternal bride', as it is called by locals, is a splash of immaculate white-washed houses on the golden plains and blue skies. Life here has slowed down the pace a little to appreciate the rhythm of nature and the skillfulness of the Arraiolos carpets being embroidered by the delicate hands of local women.This tour is operated in a luxury vehicle as you tour the majestic sites of Portugal.