Évora Full Day Private Tour from Lisbon with Lunch

We are welcome by the Giraldo Square, the living center of Évora, full of architectural styles, from Moorish arches lined up in the Square, through the fountains of the Renaissance, to the Gothic church of São Francisco. Enjoy some free time to taste a regional sweet. Then we head to one of the major landmarks of Portugal, the Roman Temple, also known as the Temple of Diana. Its powerful front with 14 columns in well-preserved granite, astonish those who see it for the first time. For those who are not easily impressed we suggest a visit to the Bones Chapel. For some people it is a dark place, for other a fascinating space, consisting of hundreds of skulls and skeletons from about 5000 monks of the sixteenth century. There are also two intact corpses exposed in the chapel, so this is not a visit advised to sensitive people. At lunch time take we will take you to one of the best Evora restaurants. Then we will go to the Cathedral of Evora, a Roman-Gothic church of the XIII century, where you can climb the tower and have a breathtaking view of the city and the fields surrounding it. With unique climatic conditions, the vineyards of the region produce some of the best Portuguese wines and so take you to a farm where you will taste the best the Alentejo has to offer. On our way back to Lisbon we will stop in Arraiolos with its magnificent castle wall and the ancient tradition of the famous carpets of Arraiolos. You can see firsthand how they are manually produced and maybe bring a souvenir.