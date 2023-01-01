Anta Grande do Zambujeiro

Great Dolmen of Zambujeiro. Portuguese: Anta Grande do Zambujeiro, is a megalithic monument located in Nossa Senhora da Tourega, near Valverde, in the municipality of Evora.

Shutterstock / Eduardo Estellez

The Great Dolmen of Zambujeiro, 13km southwest of Évora, is Europe’s largest dolmen. Under a huge sheet-metal protective shelter in a field of wildflowers and yellow broom, stand seven stones and a ‘closing slab’ that connects the chamber with the corridor. Each is 6m high and together they form a huge chamber around 5m in diameter.

Unfortunately the entrance is blocked and you cannot enter; but you can peer in from the high mound behind. Archaeologists removed the capstone in the 1960s. Most of the site’s relics are in the Museu do Évora.

