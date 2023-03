If you're headed out to Cromeleque dos Almendres, it's worth stopping en route at the Menir dos Almendres, a single stone nearly 4m high, with some faint carvings near the top. To get there, you'll pass through the small village of Nossa Senhora de Guadalupe and follow the road leading west out of town. After about 2km, look for the small parking area to the left. From there, it's a short walk (300m) along a dirt trail to the menhir.