Vila Nova De Milfontes

One of the loveliest towns along this stretch of the coast, Vila Nova de Milfontes has an attractive, whitewashed centre, sparkling beaches nearby and a laid-back population who couldn’t imagine living anywhere else. Milfontes remains much more low-key than most resort towns, except in August when it’s packed to the hilt with surfers and sun-seekers (up to 50,000 people in town). It’s located in the middle of the beautiful Parque Natural do Sudoeste Alentejano e Costa Vicentina and is still a port (Hannibal is said to have sheltered here) alongside a lovely, sand-edged limb of estuary.

Explore Vila Nova De Milfontes

  • P

    Praia do Malhão

    If you have your own transport, head 7km north of town to the fantastic Praia do Malhão, backed by rocky dunes and covered in fragrant scrub. The sea can…

  • P

    Praia das Furnas

    On the left bank of the Rio Mira, Praia das Furnas is a long stretch of fine sand backed by small rocky cliffs. The sandbars in the area make for some…

  • P

    Praia da Franquia

    The main beach in Vila Nova de Milfontes is where the sea meats the Rio Mira. Sectioned-off areas allow for safe swimming, though you'll still need to be…

  • P

    Praia do Farol

    The 'Lighthouse Beach' just west of town is sheltered but gets busy. Beaches on the other side of the estuary are less crowded. Be careful of the strong…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Vila Nova De Milfontes.

