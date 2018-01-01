Welcome to Nazaré
The town centre is jammed with seafood restaurants, bars and local women in traditional dress (in summer, they're hawking rooms for rent, especially near seafront Avenida da República). To get a different perspective, take the funicular up to Promontório do Sítio, where picture-postcard coastal views unfold from the cliffs.
In 2011, Nazaré hit the headlines for the record-breaking feats of gutsy surfer Garrett McNamara, who rode the monster waves that roll in north of town. Note that high surf is in winter, so don't be disappointed if you witness summer's calmer swells.
Fátima, Nazaré, and Óbidos Tour from Lisbon
While you are in Lisbon, head north on a day trip to the beautiful villages of Fátima, Nazaré and Óbidos. Get comfortable in an air-conditioned vehicle as you start your journey toward the town of Fátima, a once-sleepy rural village that became an important pilgrimage site when three shepherd children reported apparitions of the Virgin Mary in 1917. Visit the Sanctuary of Fatima, a basilica that honors the apparition and attracts millions of Catholic pilgrims every year who go to pay their respects to the shrine.Next, visit the 14th-century Batalha Monastery, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that illustrates the rich artistic heritage of the late 1300s. Discover the impressive royal burial site at the basilica’s Founder’s Chapel, where King João I, Queen Philippa of Lancaster and their son Prince Henry the Navigator were buried.Take a short break for lunch (own expense) in Nazaré, a quaint fishing town famous for its variety of restaurants and cafes. A popular summer retreat for the Portuguese, the village offers an interesting insight into local life. Next, head to the Nazaré cliffs and continue through the picturesque villages of Foz do Arelho and São Martinho do Porto. Admire views of agricultural fields and the Atlantic Ocean as you drive along the dramatic, cliff-lined coast.Finally, make your way to the medieval village of Óbidos. Founded in 208 BC, Óbidos is commonly known in Portugal as the 'wedding present town', as it was a gift from King Dinis to Queen Isabel on their wedding day in 1282. Follow your guide to one of the numerous wine shops and sample the Ginja liqueur, and then enjoy free time to explore the village’s medieval fortress, narrow streets, colorful houses and Gothic doorways and windows decorated with flowerpots and dazzling tiles. Grab a snack or browse around the tiny shops that offer a varied collection of beautiful handmade ceramic art before making your way back to Lisbon.
Óbidos, Nazaré, Fátima and Batalha Day Trip
Head north from Lisbon on your full-day trip back to a bygone era, where small villages boast a relaxing pace and historic religious sites dot the landscape. Your first stop is Óbidos, a fortified village of whitewashed houses and narrow streets with a distinctly medieval atmosphere. Enjoy free time to wander around the cobblestone streets and alleyways lined with colorful houses and Gothic doorways. Relax at a café or sample the traditional Ginja liqueur at one of the numerous wine shops. Next, head to Alcobaça to visit the famous Monastery of Santa Maria d'Alcobaça, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the biggest Gothic-style church in Portugal. Continue to Nazaré, a colorful and traditional fishing villages. Enjoy lunch at a local restaurant (if option selected), and then explore the streets of this popular Portuguese summer retreat. Enjoy wonderful views of the Atlantic Ocean and the pretty beaches. Hop back on your coach for the drive through the beautiful Portuguese agricultural countryside. You’ll soon arrive in Batalha, a cute town home to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Batalha Monastery, which you’ll visit with your guide. See the intricate architecture and beautiful stained-glass windows of this Gothic masterpiece. Continue to Fátima, once a sleepy rural village that became an important pilgrimage site in 1917 when three shepherd children reported apparitions of the Virgin Mary, also known as Our Lady of Fátima (Nossa Senhora de Fátima). Enjoy free time to visit the Sanctuary of Fátima, a basilica that honors the apparition and attracts millions of Catholic pilgrims every year who go to pay their respects to the shrine.
Fatima Nazare and Obidos Small Group Tour
Visit Fatima, the main catholic sanctuary in Portugal and one of the biggest in the world, followed by a visit to Nazare and the medieval village of Obidos, just outside Lisbon, on our Semi-Private Guided Tour.The tour will start from Lisbon and we will drive towards Fatima. Our guide will be explaining all the history around the apperence to the little shepherds in 1917 in Fatima and you will have free time to attend mass.During the day, we will also visit the houses where the little shepherds were born and live.After lunch, we will head out to the medieval village of Obidos, famous for it´s castle and the cherry licor, after visiting Nazare fisherman village, where was recorded the world's biggest ever surfed wave (100 feet).
Private Tour to Obidos, Nazare, Alcobaca or Batalha and Fatima
Start with a visit to Fatima and its Sanctuary, the site where Our Lady of Fatima appeared in 1917. Since then, millions of pilgrims go there to pay their promises to pray or just to feel its mystical strength! The Sanctuary Square is so big that it can only be described by numbers: it can receive simultaneously 300,000 visitors and it's twice the size of St. Peter's Square in the Vatican. From Fatima, continue to the Monastery of Batalha, (or Alcobaca as an option) the biggest example in Portugal of the late gothic Portuguese style, where you can find a mix of the gothic style with the Manuelino Art - symbol of the Portuguese maritime expansion. If you choose to go to Alcobaca instead then you will visit the famous 12th century monastery. This monastery is not only a beautiful architectural example, but it also has the monuments in memory of King D. Pedro I and D. Ines de Castro. After lunch in the fishing village of Nazare, your last stop of the day will invite you to travel back in time to the true medieval town of Obidos. In Obidos all of this royal tradition of Portuguese Kings and Queens was kept till today including the old wall that surrounds the city. As this tour is private, you have some choices:Alcobaca or Batalha - For those who wish to visit Fatima.Alcobaca and Batalha - for those who do not wish to visit Fatima.
Fatima, Batalha, Nazare, Obidos 2-Day Tour from Lisbon
Explore some of Portugal's most beautiful towns and holy sites on this 2-day/1-night tour from Lisbon. You have your choice of accommodation in either a standard or superior hotel in Fátima.Day 1: Lisbon - Óbidos - Alcobaça - Nazaré - Fátima (L)After meeting your guide in central Lisbon or being picked up from your hotel, relax on a comfortable coach ride north to Óbidos. Explore this romantic village with your guide, walking though cobblestoned streets surrounded by medieval walls and rustic houses, and visit the Castle Pousada-Hotel. Then head to Alcobaça to see the 12th-century Alcobaça Monastery, and continue to the charming fishing town of Nazaré, where you can explore the town on your own and have a Portuguese lunch. Next, learn interesting facts about Portugal's history on the drive to Nazaré, and continue on to Batalha to visit the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Batalha Monastery (Mosteiro de Santa Maria da Vitória de Batalha), which commemorates Portugal's independence from Spain in 1385. End the day with free time in Fátima to attend a mass, if you wish, and enjoy a traditional dinner at the hotel.Overnight: Hotel Santa Maria or similar in Fátima (Superior Option) / Hotel S. José or similar in Fátima (Standard Option)Day 2: Fátima - Lisbon (B)Spend your day in Fátima, a important pilgrimage destination for Catholics across the world. The town is famous for a 1917 apparition of the Virgin Mary, that three shepherd children saw. Explore the town independently, visiting Our Lady of Fátima Sanctuary to see the Chapel of Apparitions, a location that marks the sighting. You’ll also see the tombs of three shepherd children. Then, have lunch at a local restaurant if you wish, and enjoy free time to explore the spiritual location on your own and attend a mass, if you wish. When your time is up, take in views of the Portuguese countryside on the drive back to Lisbon, where you will arrive in time to enjoy the night in the city on your own.
Porto, Braga, Fátima, Coimbra, Batalha 6-Day Tour from Lisbon
Experience northern Portugal on this six-day tour from Lisbon to the country's renowned cities and historical monuments. Discover Óbidos, a beautiful medieval village; Aveiro, known as the Venice of Portugal; and Coimbra, home to one of the most ancient universities in the world and the beautiful Mateus Palace gardens. Spend time in Porto, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and visit the city's Stock Exchange Palace and St Francisco Church. See historical monuments like the Batalha Monastery (Mosteiro Santa Maria da Vitória), the Alcobaça Monastery, the Cathedral of Braga, Amarante's São Gonçalo Convent, Our Lady of Fátima Sanctuary and the Convent of Christ in Tomar.During your six-day tour you will learn interesting facts about the attractions and cities from your guide, who will lead you through the main sights of the locations you visit. You will also have free time to explore more on your own in the towns of Nazaré, Guimarães, Barcelos, Viseu and Tomar.Five nights of accommodation in superior-class hotels and five continental or buffet breakfasts are included.Please see the Itinerary section below for details on each day of the tour.