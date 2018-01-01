Fatima, Batalha, Nazare, Obidos 2-Day Tour from Lisbon

Explore some of Portugal's most beautiful towns and holy sites on this 2-day/1-night tour from Lisbon. You have your choice of accommodation in either a standard or superior hotel in Fátima.Day 1: Lisbon - Óbidos - Alcobaça - Nazaré - Fátima (L)After meeting your guide in central Lisbon or being picked up from your hotel, relax on a comfortable coach ride north to Óbidos. Explore this romantic village with your guide, walking though cobblestoned streets surrounded by medieval walls and rustic houses, and visit the Castle Pousada-Hotel. Then head to Alcobaça to see the 12th-century Alcobaça Monastery, and continue to the charming fishing town of Nazaré, where you can explore the town on your own and have a Portuguese lunch. Next, learn interesting facts about Portugal's history on the drive to Nazaré, and continue on to Batalha to visit the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Batalha Monastery (Mosteiro de Santa Maria da Vitória de Batalha), which commemorates Portugal's independence from Spain in 1385. End the day with free time in Fátima to attend a mass, if you wish, and enjoy a traditional dinner at the hotel.Overnight: Hotel Santa Maria or similar in Fátima (Superior Option) / Hotel S. José or similar in Fátima (Standard Option)Day 2: Fátima - Lisbon (B)Spend your day in Fátima, a important pilgrimage destination for Catholics across the world. The town is famous for a 1917 apparition of the Virgin Mary, that three shepherd children saw. Explore the town independently, visiting Our Lady of Fátima Sanctuary to see the Chapel of Apparitions, a location that marks the sighting. You’ll also see the tombs of three shepherd children. Then, have lunch at a local restaurant if you wish, and enjoy free time to explore the spiritual location on your own and attend a mass, if you wish. When your time is up, take in views of the Portuguese countryside on the drive back to Lisbon, where you will arrive in time to enjoy the night in the city on your own.