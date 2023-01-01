Farol da Nazaré

This picturesque lighthouse (famous for its backdrop when surfers hit the high seas) sits at Sāo Miguel Arcanjo fort and is a lovely place to visit, especially as the sun is setting. In addition to a small explanation of the geological reasons for the ocean's towering waves, its halls house the Surfer Wall exhibition, a gallery of surfboards of famed international surfers who have conquered Praia do Norte's mighty seas (not all unscathed – see Italian surfer Alessandro Marcianò's split board!).