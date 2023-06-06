Nazaré

With a warren of narrow, cobbled lanes running down to a wide, cliff-backed beach, Nazaré is Estremadura’s most picturesque coastal resort. The sands are packed wall-to-wall with multicoloured umbrellas in July and August, but the party atmosphere isn’t limited to the summer beach scene – Nazaré is one of Portugal’s top draws for New Year’s Eve and Carnaval celebrations as well.

  • Miradouro do Sítio

    Miradouro do Sítio

    Nazaré

    As you exit the funicular at the top of Promontório do Sítio, make a quick left and walk 50m to the Sitío viewpoint – an outstanding aerial view of Nazaré…

  • Promontório do Sítio

    Promontório do Sítio

    Nazaré

    Until the 18th century the sea covered the present-day site of Nazaré; locals lived at this clifftop area 110m above the beach. Today this tourist-filled…

  • Igreja de Nossa Senhora da Nazaré

    Igreja de Nossa Senhora da Nazaré

    Nazaré

    The 17th-century, baroque Igreja de Nossa Senhora da Nazaré, decorated with attractive Dutch azulejos, is on the Promontório do Sítio and holds the much…

  • Farol da Nazaré

    Farol da Nazaré

    Nazaré

    This picturesque lighthouse (famous for its backdrop when surfers hit the high seas) sits at Sāo Miguel Arcanjo fort and is a lovely place to visit,…

