Museu Raúl da Bernarda

Estremadura & Ribatejo

This tiny place celebrates Raúl da Bernarda, the oldest ceramics factory in Alcobaça and one which had particular influence on Portuguese tableware design in the 1900s. It will appeal mainly to those who enjoy ceramics and folkloric traditions (a small collection of local costumes are also exhibited).

