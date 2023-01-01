Muro de Óbidos

Óbidos' dramatic, fully intact Moorish wall imposingly surrounds the historical centre of town and stretches in a completed loop of 1560m, all of which can be walked across the top, at a height of 13m in some spots (not including the towers). There are four staircases accessing the wall, but most folks climb up either at Porta da Vila or the castle. There are no guardrails, so take care, especially with children or anyone prone to vertigo or spontaneous face plants.