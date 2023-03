You can walk around the unprotected muro (wall) for uplifting views over the town and surrounding countryside. The walls date from Moorish times (later restored), but the castelo (castle) itself is one of Dom Dinis’ 13th-century creations. It has a stern edifice, with lots of towers, battlements and big gates. Converted into a palace in the 16th century (some Manueline touches add levity), it’s now a deluxe pousada.