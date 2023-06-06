Óbidos

Obidos Walled Medieval Town in Portugal

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

Surrounded by a classic crenellated wall, Óbidos’ gorgeous historic centre is a labyrinth of cobblestoned streets and flower-bedecked, whitewashed houses livened up with dashes of vivid yellow and blue paint. It’s a delightful place to pass an afternoon, but there are plenty of reasons to stay overnight, as there's excellent accommodation, including a hilltop castle now converted into one of Portugal’s most luxurious pousadas.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Muro de Óbidos

    Muro de Óbidos

    Óbidos

    Óbidos' dramatic, fully intact Moorish wall imposingly surrounds the historical centre of town and stretches in a completed loop of 1560m, all of which…

  • Castelo de Óbidos

    Castelo de Óbidos

    Óbidos

    You can walk around the unprotected muro (wall) for uplifting views over the town and surrounding countryside. The walls date from Moorish times (later…

  • Igreja de Santa Maria

    Igreja de Santa Maria

    Óbidos

    The town’s elegant main church, near the northern end of Rua Direita, stands out for its interior, with a wonderful painted ceiling and walls done up in…

  • Museu Municipal

    Museu Municipal

    Óbidos

    Located in an 18th-century manor house just next to Igreja de Santa Maria, the town’s museum houses a small collection of paintings spanning several…

  • Porta da Vila

    Porta da Vila

    Óbidos

    The main gate of Óbidos' historic centre bears the King João IV-ordered inscription, 'A Virgem Nossa Senhora foi concebida sem pecado original' ('The…

  • Santuário do Senhor da Pedra

    Santuário do Senhor da Pedra

    Óbidos

    Below town this imposing, if a little ramshackle, church is an 18th-century baroque gem in need of some tender loving care. It's worth the stroll down…

  • Aqueduto de Óbidos

    Aqueduto de Óbidos

    Óbidos

    The impressive 3km-long aqueduct, southeast of the main gate, dates from the 16th century.

Best Things to Do

From tasting the local liqueur to exploring the medieval town, experience the best of Óbidos with this guide to the top things to do.

Articles

Latest stories from Óbidos

Obidos, Portugal - July, 2015: Cityscape of the town with medieval houses, wall and the Albarra tower. Obidos is a medieval town still inside castle walls, and very popular among tourists. 371864500 albarra, battlement, buildings, castle, city, cityscape, cobblestone, europe, european, high, historic, houses, medieval, obidos, portugal, portuguese, ramparts, rooftops, street, tourists, tower, town, townscape, typical, view, village, wall, watchtower

Activities

10 of the best things to do in Óbidos

Dec 16, 2024 • 9 min read

