Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Surrounded by a classic crenellated wall, Óbidos’ gorgeous historic centre is a labyrinth of cobblestoned streets and flower-bedecked, whitewashed houses livened up with dashes of vivid yellow and blue paint. It’s a delightful place to pass an afternoon, but there are plenty of reasons to stay overnight, as there's excellent accommodation, including a hilltop castle now converted into one of Portugal’s most luxurious pousadas.
Óbidos
Óbidos' dramatic, fully intact Moorish wall imposingly surrounds the historical centre of town and stretches in a completed loop of 1560m, all of which…
Óbidos
You can walk around the unprotected muro (wall) for uplifting views over the town and surrounding countryside. The walls date from Moorish times (later…
Óbidos
The town’s elegant main church, near the northern end of Rua Direita, stands out for its interior, with a wonderful painted ceiling and walls done up in…
Óbidos
Located in an 18th-century manor house just next to Igreja de Santa Maria, the town’s museum houses a small collection of paintings spanning several…
Óbidos
The main gate of Óbidos' historic centre bears the King João IV-ordered inscription, 'A Virgem Nossa Senhora foi concebida sem pecado original' ('The…
Óbidos
Below town this imposing, if a little ramshackle, church is an 18th-century baroque gem in need of some tender loving care. It's worth the stroll down…
Óbidos
The impressive 3km-long aqueduct, southeast of the main gate, dates from the 16th century.
Best Things to Do
From tasting the local liqueur to exploring the medieval town, experience the best of Óbidos with this guide to the top things to do.Read article
Get to the heart of Óbidos with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Portugal $26.99
Pocket Azores $14.99
Pocket Lisbon $14.99
in partnership with getyourguide