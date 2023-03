The town’s elegant main church, near the northern end of Rua Direita, stands out for its interior, with a wonderful painted ceiling and walls done up in beautiful blue-and-white 17th-century azulejos. Paintings by the renowned 17th-century artist Josefa de Óbidos are to the right of the altar. There’s a fine 16th-century Renaissance tomb on the left, probably carved by French sculptor Nicolas Chanterène.