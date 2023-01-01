Museo do Vinho

Built at the end of the 19th century and occupying the former cellar of Jose Eduardo Raposo de Magalhães, this museum is an important part of Portugal's vinicultural and political history. The winery continued to operate profitably throughout the Salazar period. Guided visits (in English if required) take you through the storage areas and discuss its importance throughout the centuries. Exhibits are 'old school' (think dusty relics), but will engage those interested in wine and particularly the Estado Novo period.