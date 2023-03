Don't miss stunning Fórnea, Europe's largest natural amphitheatre (around 1km in diameter) in the middle of the limestone park. You can enter from two directions but must go on foot. The first entrance is signed at Alcaria road. Park at the snack bar; it's a 20-minute walk to the base. To enter from the top side for incredible views, head to Chão das Pias village. A sign shows the way (best to ask); the site is due east – a 300m walk.