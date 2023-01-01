About 10km south of Lamas de Mouro, straddling a deep ravine, Peneda is one of the park’s most stunning mountain villages, and the serra’s namesake. Its centrepiece is the historic Santuário de Nossa Senhora da Peneda, backed by a domed mountain and gushing waterfall. Each year during the first week of September, pilgrims converge on the plaza in front the church for candlelit processions and long nights of music, dance and prayer during the Festas de Nossa Senhora da Peneda.