A 217-step wooden staircase descends to this viewpoint looking across to the Cascata de Pitões das Júnias.
Miradouro Cascata de Pitões das Júnias
Parque Nacional da Peneda-Gerês
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Escadaria do Bom Jesus do Monte
29.15 MILES
Climbing dramatically to the hilltop pilgrimage site of Bom Jesus do Monte, 5km east of Braga, is this extraordinary staircase, with allegorical fountains…
13.11 MILES
For spectacular views over the Albufeira de Caniçada reservoir and the southern reaches of Parque Nacional Peneda-Gerês, snake 6km uphill through the…
Santuário de Nossa Senhora da Peneda
17.26 MILES
About 10km south of Lamas de Mouro, straddling a deep ravine, Peneda is one of the park’s most stunning mountain villages, and the serra’s namesake. Its…
Mosteiro de Santa Maria das Júnias
0.4 MILES
Built on the site of a 9th-century pre-Romanesque hermitage, this lovely 12th-century Benedictine monastery in a remote river valley fell under the sway…
28.19 MILES
One of the most evocative archaeological sites in Portugal, Citânia de Briteiros, 15km north of Guimarães, is the largest of a liberal scattering of…
27.05 MILES
Looming on a hilltop outside Verín, the main structures of the doughty Monterrei Castle, including the mighty keep and the counts' palace, date from the…
25.48 MILES
The lovely Torre de Menagem (castle keep) stands alone on a grassy embankment behind Chaves' main square, the only major remnant of a 14th-century castle…
13.11 MILES
Built during the reign of Afonso III, this 13th-century castle 5km from the Spanish border long served as a key Portuguese military outpost. These days it…
Nearby Parque Nacional da Peneda-Gerês attractions
1. Cascata de Pitões das Júnias
0.09 MILES
This 30m waterfall crashes down through a rocky cleft about 2km south of Pitões das Júnias.
2. Mosteiro de Santa Maria das Júnias
0.4 MILES
Built on the site of a 9th-century pre-Romanesque hermitage, this lovely 12th-century Benedictine monastery in a remote river valley fell under the sway…
3. Cemitério de Pitões das Júnias
0.63 MILES
Pitões das Júnias' village cemetery serves as a helpful landmark in locating the trailhead for the loop hike.
4. Capela de São João de Fraga
1.24 MILES
Standing alone on a rocky mountaintop, this whitewashed chapel surrounded by rugged peaks is an important pilgrimage site for the residents of Pitões das…
8.2 MILES
Just downhill from Montalegre's castle, this museum hosts exhibits that showcase regional history, rural traditions and folklore. There are also exhibits…
11.82 MILES
This gorgeous waterfall is accessed from a bridge over the Rio Arado, just north of the village of Ermida. To see the falls from above, climb to the…
13.11 MILES
Built during the reign of Afonso III, this 13th-century castle 5km from the Spanish border long served as a key Portuguese military outpost. These days it…
13.11 MILES
For spectacular views over the Albufeira de Caniçada reservoir and the southern reaches of Parque Nacional Peneda-Gerês, snake 6km uphill through the…