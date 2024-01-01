Miradouro Cascata de Pitões das Júnias

Parque Nacional da Peneda-Gerês

Nearby Parque Nacional da Peneda-Gerês attractions

2. Mosteiro de Santa Maria das Júnias

0.4 MILES

Built on the site of a 9th-century pre-Romanesque hermitage, this lovely 12th-century Benedictine monastery in a remote river valley fell under the sway…

4. Capela de São João de Fraga

1.24 MILES

Standing alone on a rocky mountaintop, this whitewashed chapel surrounded by rugged peaks is an important pilgrimage site for the residents of Pitões das…

5. Barroso Eco Museu

8.2 MILES

Just downhill from Montalegre's castle, this museum hosts exhibits that showcase regional history, rural traditions and folklore. There are also exhibits…

6. Cascata do Arado

11.82 MILES

This gorgeous waterfall is accessed from a bridge over the Rio Arado, just north of the village of Ermida. To see the falls from above, climb to the…

7. Castelo de Lindoso

13.11 MILES

Built during the reign of Afonso III, this 13th-century castle 5km from the Spanish border long served as a key Portuguese military outpost. These days it…

8. Miradouro da Pedra Bela

13.11 MILES

For spectacular views over the Albufeira de Caniçada reservoir and the southern reaches of Parque Nacional Peneda-Gerês, snake 6km uphill through the…