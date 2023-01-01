Castillo de Monterrei

Looming on a hilltop outside Verín, the main structures of the doughty Monterrei Castle, including the mighty keep and the counts' palace, date from the 15th and 16th centuries. Parts of the castle are occupied by a parador hotel, but the keep, towering over the rest of the complex, is open to all (as is the cafe), and free guided visits of the whole castle are given at least twice on opening days (times vary; call ahead).

From Verín drive 2km west along the OU115, then 3km up the signposted road to the castle.