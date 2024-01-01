Igreja Matriz

Trás-os-Montes

Built on the site of an earlier Visigothic church, Chaves' Igreja Matriz sports a medieval bell tower and a Renaissance-style main portal.

1. Museu da Região Flaviense

0.04 MILES

Small but interesting, this regional archaeological-ethnographic museum has lots of Roman artefacts, plus a collection of pre-Roman jewellery, bronze…

2. Museu Militar

0.05 MILES

The Torre de Menagem now houses a motley collection of military gear in the Museu Militar. There are lovely views from the rooftop terrace, reached by a …

3. Torre de Menagem

0.05 MILES

The lovely Torre de Menagem (castle keep) stands alone on a grassy embankment behind Chaves' main square, the only major remnant of a 14th-century castle…

4. Ponte Romana

0.22 MILES

Chaves’ handsome, 140m-long Roman-era bridge makes a lovely place for a car-free stroll. The span was completed in AD 104 by order of Emperor Trajan …

5. Forte de São Francisco

0.27 MILES

Reached by a drawbridge and bordered by a park with floral designs, hedges and grand old oaks, the 17th-century Forte de São Francisco is the centrepiece…

6. Crego e Monaguillo

13.52 MILES

An old winery with modern installations a few kilometres west of Verín, Crego e Monaguillo produces a notably good red (Crego e Monaguillo Tinto) from the…

7. Castillo de Monterrei

14.34 MILES

Looming on a hilltop outside Verín, the main structures of the doughty Monterrei Castle, including the mighty keep and the counts' palace, date from the…

8. Terra do Gargalo

14.38 MILES

On the approach road to the Castillo de Monterrei, Terra do Gargalo is a modern winery producing good reds and whites. It's run by noted Galician fashion…