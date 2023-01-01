Nucleo Museológico de Campo do Gerês

At the main crossroads 1.5km south of Campo do Gerês village, this museum has exhibits on local flora and fauna – but its highlight is the section narrating the history of Vilarinho das Furnas, a neighbouring village that met its demise with the building of a dam just upstream in 1972. In anticipation of the town’s submersion, villagers collected stories and objects to document their former way of life, including their age-old, well-organised system of shared property and decision-making.

All exhibit descriptions are in Portuguese.