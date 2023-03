There’s little left of Castelo Branco's hilltop castle, which was built by the Knights Templar in the 13th century and subsequently extended by Dom Afonso IV a century or so later. Nowadays, a phone mast stands where the chapel once was and a garden has supplanted the walls. However, there are grand views to be enjoyed and the old lanes up from the town centre are picturesque, if a little dilapidated.