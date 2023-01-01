Synagogue & Museum

Reopened in 2009 after being converted into a museum, the site comprises the original synagogue – two rooms (one for women and one for men), a wooden tabernacle and Holy Ark for Torah scrolls. The remaining rooms (part of the village home from which the synagogue was originally converted) house a superb collection of items illustrating the history of the local Jewish communities. Following Manuel I’s convert-or-leave edict in 1496, many Jews returned to Spain, though some headed to Évora.

Unfortunately, signage is only in Portuguese, though you can purchase a small booklet (€0.50) with English translations of all the displays.