Igreja da Nossa Senhora da Alegria

This 17th-century church was built in a simple style, and seems largely forgotten by the village surrounding it.
The church is rarely open.
Alto Alentejo
This 17th-century church was built in a simple style, and seems largely forgotten by the village surrounding it.
The church is rarely open.
5.12 MILES
This excellent little Roman museum lies between Castelo de Vide and Marvão in São Salvador de Aramenha. From São Salvador head 700m south along the…
4.52 MILES
The formidable castle, built into the rock at the western end of the village, dates from the end of the 13th century, but most of what you see today was…
Museu da Tapeçaria de Portalegre Guy Fino
8.78 MILES
If there’s one thing you must visit in Portalegre, it’s this splendid museum. Opened in 2001, it contains brilliant contemporary creations from Portalegre…
Centro de Cultura Contemporânea de Castelo Branco
27.99 MILES
Castelo Branco's modernist cultural centre has quickly established itself as town landmark since it was inaugurated in 2013. The cutting-edge building,…
28.12 MILES
Looming large above little Alburquerque is the intact Castillo de Luna. The centrepiece of a frontier defence system of forts, the castle occupies the…
28.33 MILES
This delightful retreat is the garden of the former bishop's palace, an 18th-century baroque whimsy of clipped box hedges, pools and grand staircases…
0.12 MILES
Reopened in 2009 after being converted into a museum, the site comprises the original synagogue – two rooms (one for women and one for men), a wooden…
0.05 MILES
Originally Castelo de Vide’s inhabitants lived within the castle’s sturdy outer walls; even now there remains a small inner village with a church, the…
0.05 MILES
Originally Castelo de Vide’s inhabitants lived within the castle’s sturdy outer walls; even now there remains a small inner village with a church, the…
0.12 MILES
Reopened in 2009 after being converted into a museum, the site comprises the original synagogue – two rooms (one for women and one for men), a wooden…
0.12 MILES
By the castle is a small judiaria – the former Jewish district. A sizeable community of Jews settled here in the 12th century, then larger waves came in…
0.18 MILES
In a pretty square just below and east of the judiaria (Jewish quarter) is the worn-smooth 16th-century marble Fonte da Vila, with a washing area. This,…
0.2 MILES
Under construction at research, this museum will delve into the dark era of the Inquisition. It's set inside a restored 17th-century mansion.
4.52 MILES
The formidable castle, built into the rock at the western end of the village, dates from the end of the 13th century, but most of what you see today was…
4.62 MILES
Just southeast of the castle, the Igreja de Santa Maria provides graceful surroundings for this one-room museum. Its renovated exhibition hall offers a…
4.72 MILES
In a restored building, this cultural centre hosts changing exhibitions. You can also check out the rustic upstairs courtroom, dating from 1809, and there…