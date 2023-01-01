Museu Municipal

Just southeast of the castle, the Igreja de Santa Maria provides graceful surroundings for this one-room museum. Its renovated exhibition hall offers a brief overview of regional history from the Paleolithic era to more recent centuries.

Among other things, you’ll find carved stonework dating from the 3rd millennium BC, a re-created Megalithic funerary chamber (watch your head!), an intact skeleton from a Roman necropolis, Jewish medieval gravestones, 15th-century religious art, Middle Age herbal ingredients used for ailments and, uh, an Alentejo licence plate for motorbikes.