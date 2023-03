For an alternative view of Portugal, take a guided tour through an abandoned cork factory, winding through a warren of rooms where old machinery lies rusting. Founded in 1835 by Englishman Thomas Reynolds, the factory was a major employer in Portalegre (with more than 2000 workers at its peak). Production declined in the second half of the 20th century, and the place closed for good in 2009.

There's also a small museum with sacred artwork set in the partially restored Convento de São Francisco.