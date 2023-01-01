Portalegre’s castle, off Rua do Carmo, dates from the time of Dom Dinis. There is a temporary exhibition gallery on the 1st floor. Unfortunately, the towers are no longer accessible.

In the 1930s, part of the castle walls were destroyed to open the streets to traffic. In 2006, a controversial renovation was completed – a modern wooden structure now links the walls of the castle to the tower. Designed by Portuguese architect Cândido Chuva Gomes, the you-either-love-it-or-hate-it construction is intended to resemble rocks, marking the difference between the 13th and 21st centuries.