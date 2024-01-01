Dating from the 16th century, this striking monastery has some exquisite azulejos and a serene cloister. It’s set inside a GNR (Portugal’s military police) headquarters, but don’t be intimidated. The staff working the gate will open the church for you and take you on a walk around the cloister. Just don’t expect much in the way of commentary.
Mosteiro de São Bernardo
Alto Alentejo
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
