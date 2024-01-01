Mosteiro de São Bernardo

Alto Alentejo

Dating from the 16th century, this striking monastery has some exquisite azulejos and a serene cloister. It’s set inside a GNR (Portugal’s military police) headquarters, but don’t be intimidated. The staff working the gate will open the church for you and take you on a walk around the cloister. Just don’t expect much in the way of commentary.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

    Cidade de Ammaia

    5.52 MILES

    This excellent little Roman museum lies between Castelo de Vide and Marvão in São Salvador de Aramenha. From São Salvador head 700m south along the…

    Castelo

    7.29 MILES

    The formidable castle, built into the rock at the western end of the village, dates from the end of the 13th century, but most of what you see today was…

    Museu da Tapeçaria de Portalegre Guy Fino

    0.41 MILES

    If there’s one thing you must visit in Portalegre, it’s this splendid museum. Opened in 2001, it contains brilliant contemporary creations from Portalegre…

    Castillo de Luna

    23.49 MILES

    Looming large above little Alburquerque is the intact Castillo de Luna. The centrepiece of a frontier defence system of forts, the castle occupies the…

    Synagogue & Museum

    8.45 MILES

    Reopened in 2009 after being converted into a museum, the site comprises the original synagogue – two rooms (one for women and one for men), a wooden…

    Castelo

    8.49 MILES

    Originally Castelo de Vide’s inhabitants lived within the castle’s sturdy outer walls; even now there remains a small inner village with a church, the…

    Museu Municipal

    7.25 MILES

    Just southeast of the castle, the Igreja de Santa Maria provides graceful surroundings for this one-room museum. Its renovated exhibition hall offers a…

    Museu e Fundação Robinson

    0.59 MILES

    For an alternative view of Portugal, take a guided tour through an abandoned cork factory, winding through a warren of rooms where old machinery lies…

Nearby Alto Alentejo attractions

2. Castelo

0.44 MILES

Portalegre’s castle, off Rua do Carmo, dates from the time of Dom Dinis. There is a temporary exhibition gallery on the 1st floor. Unfortunately, the…

3. Museu Municipal

0.49 MILES

The local museum exhibits religious art of the 17th and 18th centuries, including paintings and furniture from the Convento de Santa Clara (now a public…

4.

0.51 MILES

In 1550 Portalegre became the seat of a new diocese and soon got its own cathedral. The pyramid-pointed, twin-towered 18th-century facade sombrely…

5. Convento de Santa Clara

0.54 MILES

Yet another of Portalegre’s hidden treasures, this former convent is now part of the municipal library, meaning you can freely wander around at will. It…

7. Museu José Régio

0.58 MILES

This small museum in poet José Régio’s former house shows his magpie-like collection of popular religious art, with around 400 Christ figures. There are…

8. Museu e Fundação Robinson

0.59 MILES

For an alternative view of Portugal, take a guided tour through an abandoned cork factory, winding through a warren of rooms where old machinery lies…