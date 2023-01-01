Originally Castelo de Vide’s inhabitants lived within the castle’s sturdy outer walls; even now there remains a small inner village with a church, the 17th-century Igreja da Nossa Senhora da Alegria. You can take in some brilliant views from here over the town’s red roofs, surrounded by green and olive hills.

The castle, built by Dom Dinis and his brother Dom Afonso between 1280 and 1365, is topped by a 12m-high brick tower, thought to be the oldest part. Feel like royalty and catch the great views from the roof of the tower’s fine vaulted hall.