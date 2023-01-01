The formidable castle, built into the rock at the western end of the village, dates from the end of the 13th century, but most of what you see today was built in the 17th century. The views from the battlements are staggering. There’s a huge vaulted cistern (still full of water) near the entrance, and it’s landscaped with hedges and flower beds. The torre de menagem (keep) has displays on the castle’s history even pre-dating its 13th-century founding.

Inside the walls there are several craft shops and a cafe. You can walk around the town on the castle walls. Outside posted opening hours, you can wander freely inside the walls, just watch your step after dark.