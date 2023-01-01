Museu de Francisco Tavares Proença Júnior

Occupying the sober 18th-century bishop’s palace, this long-standing museum has an excellent display of local archaeological finds. Its highlight, however, is its collection of colchas, silk-embroidered linen bedspreads and coverlets inspired by silks and motifs brought back by Portuguese explorers. For centuries Castelo Branco was famous for these elaborately designed spreads, and you can see many locally made examples alongside a stunning selection of Asian originals.