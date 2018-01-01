Welcome to Óbidos
Hill-town aficionados looking to savour Óbidos’ ‘lost in time’ qualities may find the main street ridiculously touristy, especially on weekends and during festivals. There are pretty bits outside the walls too.
The main gate, Porta da Vila, leads directly into the main street, Rua Direita, lined with chocolate and cherry-liqueur shops.
In recent years Óbidos has been reinventing itself as a literary centre: quirky and very atmospheric, themed bookshops abound and in 2015 it held Folio, its first literary festival, intended to be an annual event.
Óbidos activities
Fátima, Nazaré, and Óbidos Tour from Lisbon
While you are in Lisbon, head north on a day trip to the beautiful villages of Fátima, Nazaré and Óbidos. Get comfortable in an air-conditioned vehicle as you start your journey toward the town of Fátima, a once-sleepy rural village that became an important pilgrimage site when three shepherd children reported apparitions of the Virgin Mary in 1917. Visit the Sanctuary of Fatima, a basilica that honors the apparition and attracts millions of Catholic pilgrims every year who go to pay their respects to the shrine.Next, visit the 14th-century Batalha Monastery, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that illustrates the rich artistic heritage of the late 1300s. Discover the impressive royal burial site at the basilica’s Founder’s Chapel, where King João I, Queen Philippa of Lancaster and their son Prince Henry the Navigator were buried.Take a short break for lunch (own expense) in Nazaré, a quaint fishing town famous for its variety of restaurants and cafes. A popular summer retreat for the Portuguese, the village offers an interesting insight into local life. Next, head to the Nazaré cliffs and continue through the picturesque villages of Foz do Arelho and São Martinho do Porto. Admire views of agricultural fields and the Atlantic Ocean as you drive along the dramatic, cliff-lined coast.Finally, make your way to the medieval village of Óbidos. Founded in 208 BC, Óbidos is commonly known in Portugal as the 'wedding present town', as it was a gift from King Dinis to Queen Isabel on their wedding day in 1282. Follow your guide to one of the numerous wine shops and sample the Ginja liqueur, and then enjoy free time to explore the village’s medieval fortress, narrow streets, colorful houses and Gothic doorways and windows decorated with flowerpots and dazzling tiles. Grab a snack or browse around the tiny shops that offer a varied collection of beautiful handmade ceramic art before making your way back to Lisbon.
