Welcome to Tomar
But to understand what makes Tomar truly extraordinary, cast your gaze skyward to the crenellated walls of the Convento de Cristo, which forms a beautiful backdrop from almost any vantage point. Eight-and-a-half centuries after its founding, this venerable headquarters of the legendary Knights Templar is a rambling concoction of Gothic, Manueline and Renaissance architecture that bears extravagant witness to its integral role in centuries of Portuguese history, from the founding of Portugal as a nation-state to the Age of Discoveries.
Small-Group Tour: Knights Templar Historical Tour from Lisbon
Departing from central Lisbon, head to one of the most mystical places in Portugal, Almourol Castle, which was built by the Knights Templar to defend the boundary line below the Tagus River. Take a boat ride on the river to the castle, where you’ll have half an hour to explore and soak up the medieval atmosphere.Next, enjoy the drive in a comfortable minivan to the beautiful village of Constância, known for being one of the places frequented by famous Portuguese poet Luís Vaz de Camões, who wrote the epic poem Os Lusíadas. With your expert guide, take a walk in Parque Constância, one of the most magnificent parks in this region of Portugal, and enjoy the contact with nature, just like the Templar Knights did. Here you will also taste a typical delicacy made from almonds and eggs (included).Your next stop is the beautiful city of Tomar, one of Portugal’s historical gems. The city was built according to the rules of the Knights Templar, with four religious monuments constructed around the city to form a perfect crucifix. The most impressive of these monuments is the ensemble of the Castle of Tomar and the Convent of Christ, a UNESCO World Heritage Site built by the Templars in the 12th century. Visit the castle and convent with your guide. You'll spend a good part of your day in Tomar, where you can enjoy lunch at a local eatery (own expense) and walk to popular Tomar attractions like the Gothic-style Church of Santa Maria do Olival, built in the 12th century as the pantheon for the Knights Templar. After exploring Tomar, return to Lisbon by comfortable minivan.
Porto, Braga, Fátima, Coimbra, Batalha 6-Day Tour from Lisbon
Experience northern Portugal on this six-day tour from Lisbon to the country's renowned cities and historical monuments. Discover Óbidos, a beautiful medieval village; Aveiro, known as the Venice of Portugal; and Coimbra, home to one of the most ancient universities in the world and the beautiful Mateus Palace gardens. Spend time in Porto, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and visit the city's Stock Exchange Palace and St Francisco Church. See historical monuments like the Batalha Monastery (Mosteiro Santa Maria da Vitória), the Alcobaça Monastery, the Cathedral of Braga, Amarante's São Gonçalo Convent, Our Lady of Fátima Sanctuary and the Convent of Christ in Tomar.During your six-day tour you will learn interesting facts about the attractions and cities from your guide, who will lead you through the main sights of the locations you visit. You will also have free time to explore more on your own in the towns of Nazaré, Guimarães, Barcelos, Viseu and Tomar.Five nights of accommodation in superior-class hotels and five continental or buffet breakfasts are included.Please see the Itinerary section below for details on each day of the tour.
Following the Templar Trail Small Group Tour from Lisbon
This tour starts with a pick up from your accommodation in Lisbon and we will head to the city of Tomar. Our first stop is at the Almourol castle, one of the best examples of the military architecture from the medieval times, whilst being a fairy tale island castle that appears to float on the river Tagus.Next stop is Tomar, a major Templar city with its stunning castle of the Knights Templar and the Convent of the Order of Christ, a 12th century UNESCO world heritage place that was the main location or the headquarters of the Templar knights while they were chased trough out the world.This is a tour for a group with a maximum of 8 persons to give you a fully personalized experience, and to provide the best day possible on your holidays.
The Templars Private Tour from Lisbon
Start the day at your hotel in Lisbon, where a the driver will meet you in the morning. Set off for three significant historical monuments built by the Templars, also known as Knights Templars, Poor Fellow-Soldiers of Christ, or the Temple of Solomon.Head about 2 hours outside of the city to the town of Ourém, home to a historic medieval castle. After spending time exploring the castle, get back in the car for a 45-minute drive to nearby Tomar. Here, visit the picturesque Aqueduct of Pegões, the historic Christ Convent, and the Church of Saint Mary of Olive Grove (inside visit upon availability, otherwise it's only panoramic exterior). Hop back in the car for a short trip to beautiful Almourol Castle, where visitors can take a boat ride during the summer months crossing the river to enter the Castle. After exploring the grounds, return to the car and head back to Lisbon, where your guide will drop you off at your hotel. This private tour offers plenty of room to customize the itinerary, and includes time for shopping and enjoying lunch in a restaurant along the way.
Coimbra and Tomar Day Trip from Lisbon
You'll leave the magnificent and sunny Lisbon and head to the city of Coimbra, with narrow streets, patios, stairways and medieval arches, Coimbra bathed by the Mondego river was the cradle of birth of six kings of Portugal and the First Dynasty. In Coimbra, clear emphasis on its famous University connoted as the first University in the country and one of the oldest in the world and the first registration as a university in 1290. On your visit to the University, you will see the Palace of the schools, the rich library Joanina, the room of Capelos, Examinations room and the weapons room located along the tower where you find the best “balcony” over the Mondego river. Coimbra is a complete city as it adds the old and the modern the opposite of youth culture, religion and sport in Coimbra, lacks nothing or almost nothing, this city has a rich historical, architectural and cultural to it, are a precious collection of common Humanity, now recognized by UNESCO. You will have free time for lunch in Coimbra. (1-hour) After walking in Coimbra, you will continue towards Tomar, land of the Templars who formed a praetorian reinforcement helping the Christian army at the time of D. Afonso Henriques because it is at the epicenter of the war served as the backdrop to the many battles that were fought where the force of arms and faith were measured. Today, Tomar is part of the rich mosaic of history of Portugal which is represented in their convents, churches, castle, Covento and even the amazing synagogue we will have to visit opportunity. In Tomar, you also will visit a winery and enjoy do a taste of wine.The following monuments will be visited along the way: In Coimbra: Coimbra University – Palace of schools – Hall of Capelos – Exams Room - room Weapons – Baroque Library – University Tower – Old Cathedral – New Cathedral – Riverside area – Church of Santa Cruz – Santa Clara Convent Old. In Tomar: historic center of Tomar – Convent of Christ – the Templar Castle – Church St. John the Baptist – Church of Santa Maria do Olival – Aqueduct.
Private Tour: Tomar, Batalha, and Alcobaça Monasteries from Lisbon
After your morning pickup, start your day with a visit to the Monastery of Alcobaça, also called Royal Abbey of Santa Maria. Observe the magnificent Gothic tombs of the two lovers King Pedro and Ines de Castro, characters of a true romantic Portuguese story from the 14th century, similar to "Romeo and Juliet". Then, head to the Monastery of Batalha, an incredible creation of Portuguese Gothic influence, built in 1386. Admire the stained-glass windows of the Founder's Chapel, Chapter House, and the Unfinished Chapels. Next, visit the beautiful and historic town of Tomar, where you will find the Convent of Christ and Knights Templar Castle. UNESCO awarded the classification of world heritage to the Templar Castle and the Convent of the Knights of Christ in Tomar in 1983. Finish the tour with a visit to the Aquaduct of the Convent of Christ. This aqueduct was built to supply water to the Convento de Cristo and was build in 1593. Head back to your accommodations at the end of your long and culturally-rich day.