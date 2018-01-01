Coimbra and Tomar Day Trip from Lisbon

You'll leave the magnificent and sunny Lisbon and head to the city of Coimbra, with narrow streets, patios, stairways and medieval arches, Coimbra bathed by the Mondego river was the cradle of birth of six kings of Portugal and the First Dynasty. In Coimbra, clear emphasis on its famous University connoted as the first University in the country and one of the oldest in the world and the first registration as a university in 1290. On your visit to the University, you will see the Palace of the schools, the rich library Joanina, the room of Capelos, Examinations room and the weapons room located along the tower where you find the best “balcony” over the Mondego river. Coimbra is a complete city as it adds the old and the modern the opposite of youth culture, religion and sport in Coimbra, lacks nothing or almost nothing, this city has a rich historical, architectural and cultural to it, are a precious collection of common Humanity, now recognized by UNESCO. You will have free time for lunch in Coimbra. (1-hour) After walking in Coimbra, you will continue towards Tomar, land of the Templars who formed a praetorian reinforcement helping the Christian army at the time of D. Afonso Henriques because it is at the epicenter of the war served as the backdrop to the many battles that were fought where the force of arms and faith were measured. Today, Tomar is part of the rich mosaic of history of Portugal which is represented in their convents, churches, castle, Covento and even the amazing synagogue we will have to visit opportunity. In Tomar, you also will visit a winery and enjoy do a taste of wine.The following monuments will be visited along the way: In Coimbra: Coimbra University – Palace of schools – Hall of Capelos – Exams Room - room Weapons – Baroque Library – University Tower – Old Cathedral – New Cathedral – Riverside area – Church of Santa Cruz – Santa Clara Convent Old. In Tomar: historic center of Tomar – Convent of Christ – the Templar Castle – Church St. John the Baptist – Church of Santa Maria do Olival – Aqueduct.