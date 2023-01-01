Mata Nacional dos Sete Montes

These bucolic 39-hectare gardens – linked to the Convento de Cristo – were founded by the Order of Christ and once served as a contemplative space and apple orchard for the monastic order. Indeed today it is a finely manicured and peaceful walled forest well worth exploration.

In addition to centuries-old cypress, Judas, oak and olive trees, it contains the carved stone Romanesque Charolinha, a replica of the lantern towers of the Convent, built on plans drawn by João de Castilho. It's surrounded by a circular tank reached via a stone bridge.