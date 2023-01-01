Centro de Diálogo Intercultural de Leiria

The gorgeously restored 18th century Igreja da Misericórdia was built in late-Mannerist style on the plot of land where an even older cathedral dating to 1544 once stood and, before that, Leiria's medieval synagogue, which catered to a thriving Jewish quarter here from the 13th to 15th centuries. Today, the space is the centrepiece of the city's new Centre for Intercultural Dialogue dedicated to highlighting the value of the coexistence of Christianity, Judaism and Islam.

The main, three-arch altar integrates an 18th-century painting depicting a scene of the Visitation and the striking wooden ceiling is adorned with a baroque period painting. You can climb up into the church's second floor as well. CDIL also includes the Casa dos Pintores (House of the Painters) behind the church – notable for its striking wooden balustrade. It houses a small museum dedicated to printing and, specifically, the story of Samuel de Ortas, a Jewish printer who set up one of the first presses in Portugal in 1492.