Just below the castle, this likeable museum focuses on the history of the moving image, with a fine collection of cine cameras and temporary exhibitions on the top floor. Best is the interactive floor in between, with lots of optical illusions and things to spin. It's worth getting the audio guide (free; English and Spanish).
Estremadura & Ribatejo
Mosteiro de Santa Maria da Vitória
6.2 MILES
The extraordinary monastery of Batalha was built to commemorate the 1385 Battle of Aljubarrota (fought just south of here). Most of the monument was…
Mosteiro de Santa Maria de Alcobaça
16.54 MILES
One of Iberia's great monasteries utterly dominates the town of Alcobaça. Hiding behind the imposing baroque facade lies a high, austere, monkish church …
22.94 MILES
Wrapped in splendour and mystery, the Knights Templar held enormous power in Portugal from the 12th to 16th centuries, and largely bankrolled the Age of…
17.31 MILES
As you exit the funicular at the top of Promontório do Sítio, make a quick left and walk 50m to the Sitío viewpoint – an outstanding aerial view of Nazaré…
29.46 MILES
Set in the lush countryside southwest of Coimbra, this is Portugal’s largest and most impressive Roman site. Ancient Conímbriga was an important city in…
10.76 MILES
It's difficult to believe that a century ago, this was rocky pastureland outside an insignificant village. This vast complex is now one of Catholicism's…
22.47 MILES
This astonishing aqueduct, striding towards the monastery from the northwest, was built between 1593 and 1613 to supply water to thirsty monks. Its 180…
Monumento Natural das Pegadas dos Dinossáurios
16.77 MILES
On the N357 10km south of Fátima in the village of Bairro, this extraordinary quarry is one of the most important locations for sauropod prints in the…
Nearby Estremadura & Ribatejo attractions
0.09 MILES
Inside the castle walls is a peaceful garden, overgrown with tall trees, and the ruined but lovely Gothic Igreja de Nossa Senhora da Penha, originally…
0.1 MILES
Leiria's high, impersonal, blocky cathedral was started in the 16th century, and the cloister, sacristy and chapter houses date from 1583 to 1604.
0.12 MILES
Opposite Leiria's cathedral stands the wonderfully tiled Pharmácia Leonardo Paiva – the beautiful azulejos depict Hippocrates, Galen and Socrates…
4. Centro de Diálogo Intercultural de Leiria
0.16 MILES
The gorgeously restored 18th century Igreja da Misericórdia was built in late-Mannerist style on the plot of land where an even older cathedral dating to…
0.47 MILES
Opened in November 2015, this lovely museum celebrates Leiria and its region. Housed in the former Santo Agostinho Convent, the exhibits span everything…
0.6 MILES
Located by the river and near the new Museu de Leiria (and part of the admission price), the Moinho do Papel was Portugal's first paper mill to be moved…
6.26 MILES
This modern, award-winning municipal museum in the centre of town is well worth the visit, taking you through the prehistory and history of the region,…