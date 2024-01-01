M|i|mo

Estremadura & Ribatejo

Just below the castle, this likeable museum focuses on the history of the moving image, with a fine collection of cine cameras and temporary exhibitions on the top floor. Best is the interactive floor in between, with lots of optical illusions and things to spin. It's worth getting the audio guide (free; English and Spanish).

Nearby Estremadura & Ribatejo attractions

1. Castelo de Leiria

0.09 MILES

Inside the castle walls is a peaceful garden, overgrown with tall trees, and the ruined but lovely Gothic Igreja de Nossa Senhora da Penha, originally…

2.

0.1 MILES

Leiria's high, impersonal, blocky cathedral was started in the 16th century, and the cloister, sacristy and chapter houses date from 1583 to 1604.

3. Pharmácia Leonardo Paiva

0.12 MILES

Opposite Leiria's cathedral stands the wonderfully tiled Pharmácia Leonardo Paiva – the beautiful azulejos depict Hippocrates, Galen and Socrates…

5. Museu de Leiria

0.47 MILES

Opened in November 2015, this lovely museum celebrates Leiria and its region. Housed in the former Santo Agostinho Convent, the exhibits span everything…

6. Museu do Moinho de Papel

0.6 MILES

Located by the river and near the new Museu de Leiria (and part of the admission price), the Moinho do Papel was Portugal's first paper mill to be moved…

8. MCCB

6.26 MILES

This modern, award-winning municipal museum in the centre of town is well worth the visit, taking you through the prehistory and history of the region,…