Museu de Leiria

Opened in November 2015, this lovely museum celebrates Leiria and its region. Housed in the former Santo Agostinho Convent, the exhibits span everything from the geological (a rock shelter in the Lapedo Valley from 10,000 years ago) to information on the Leiria city and diocese. The mishmash of themes and eras is saved by the excellent curation with distinct installations, plus descriptions in English. Audio guides are available in English, French and Spanish.

Look out for the Crucifixion painting (Calvário by Diogo de Contreiras; 1540–45) – it depicts the oldest representation of Leiria.