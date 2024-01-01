Núcleo De Arte Contemporânea

Tomar

This modern museum showcases the work of 20th-century modernists and surrealists as well as contemporary artists from all over Portugal.

  • The Unfinished Chapels - Capelas Imperfeitas of the Batalha Monastery. Portugal. UNESCO World Heritage Site.

    Mosteiro de Santa Maria da Vitória

    22.34 MILES

    The extraordinary monastery of Batalha was built to commemorate the 1385 Battle of Aljubarrota (fought just south of here). Most of the monument was…

  • Gardens and exterior of the Convent of Christ (Convento de Cristo), UNESCO World Heritage Site, Tomar, Ribatejo, Portugal, Europe

    Convento de Cristo

    0.33 MILES

    Wrapped in splendour and mystery, the Knights Templar held enormous power in Portugal from the 12th to 16th centuries, and largely bankrolled the Age of…

  • Santuário de Fátima

    Santuário de Fátima

    14.01 MILES

    It's difficult to believe that a century ago, this was rocky pastureland outside an insignificant village. This vast complex is now one of Catholicism's…

  • Casa Museu Passos Canavarro

    Casa Museu Passos Canavarro

    29.17 MILES

    Right by the Portas do Sol and sharing some of the same privileged views, this is a unique place to visit for lovers of art and beauty. The historic house…

  • Aqueduto de Pegões

    Aqueduto de Pegões

    0.75 MILES

    This astonishing aqueduct, striding towards the monastery from the northwest, was built between 1593 and 1613 to supply water to thirsty monks. Its 180…

  • Jardim das Portas do Sol

    Jardim das Portas do Sol

    29.2 MILES

    Occupying the site of the Moorish citadel, the Portas do Sol garden offers utterly majestic views over the Rio Tejo and the great spread of plains…

  • Igreja de Marvila

    Igreja de Marvila

    29.24 MILES

    Dating from the 12th century but with 16th-century additions, this endearing little church has a fine, twisted Manueline doorway, while the interior is…

1. Igreja de São João Baptista

0.11 MILES

The old town’s most striking church faces Praça da República, itself an eye-catching ensemble of 17th-century buildings alive with the echo of cooing…

2. Museu Luso-Hebraico Abraham Zacuto

0.11 MILES

On a charming cobbled lane in the old town, you’ll find the country’s best-preserved medieval synagogue. Built between 1430 and 1460, it was used for only…

4. Mata Nacional dos Sete Montes

0.28 MILES

These bucolic 39-hectare gardens – linked to the Convento de Cristo – were founded by the Order of Christ and once served as a contemplative space and…

5. Convento de Cristo

0.33 MILES

Wrapped in splendour and mystery, the Knights Templar held enormous power in Portugal from the 12th to 16th centuries, and largely bankrolled the Age of…

6. Museu dos Fósforos

0.38 MILES

This museum, reached via the lovely courtyard of the Convento de São Francisco, contains Europe’s largest collection of matchboxes. Amassed by local …

7. Aqueduto de Pegões

0.75 MILES

This astonishing aqueduct, striding towards the monastery from the northwest, was built between 1593 and 1613 to supply water to thirsty monks. Its 180…