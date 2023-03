The old town’s most striking church faces Praça da República, itself an eye-catching ensemble of 17th-century buildings alive with the echo of cooing pigeons. The church dates mostly from the late 15th century. It has an octagonal spire and richly ornamented Manueline doorways on its northern and western sides. Inside are 16th- and 17th-century azulejos. Gregório Lopes, one of 16th-century Portugal’s finest artists, painted the church's six fine panels.