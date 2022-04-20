Getty Images

Aveiro

Situated on the edge of an extensive coastal lagoon system, Aveiro (uh-vey-roo) is a prosperous town with a good-looking centre and a youthful, energetic buzz. It's occasionally dubbed the Venice of Portugal thanks to its small network of picturesque canals. But where the Italian city has gondolas, Aveiro has moliceiros – colourful boats traditionally used for seaweed-harvesting but now used for canal cruises.

There are several beaches within easy striking distance, and the nearby São Jacinto nature reserve provides walking and birdwatching – Aveiro’s name is possibly derived from the Latin aviarium (place of birds).

Explore Aveiro

  • A

    Aliança Underground Museum

    Between Aveiro and Coimbra, in the village of Sangalhos in the Bairrada wine-producing region, this magnificent place is part adega (winery), part art…

  • P

    Praia de São Jacinto

    Sandwiched between crashing Atlantic breakers and endless sand dunes, this magnificent beach forms the western flank of the São Jacinto nature reserve. To…

  • M

    Museu de Aveiro/Santa Joana

    This fine museum, housed in the 15th-century Mosteiro de Jesus, owes its finest treasures to Princesa Joana (later canonised), daughter of Afonso V. In…

  • M

    Museu Marítimo de Ílhavo

    The wonderful Museu Marítimo de Ílhavo is in a modern, award-winning building in the town of Ílhavo, 8km south of Aveiro. It covers the history of…

  • C

    Catedral de São Domingos

    Aveiro's cathedral was formerly part of a Dominican convent and contains a Manueline stone cross of Saint Domingo. The cathedral's sober white interior…

  • P

    Praia da Costa Nova

    The closest beaches to Aveiro are the surfing hangouts of Praia da Barra and Costa Nova, 13km west of the town. Both are developed and busy in summer;…

  • M

    Mercado do Peixe

    Right in the centre of town, Aveiro's covered fish market is a fun place to watch the local fishmongers sell their daily wares. If you want to taste as…

  • M

    Museu Arte Nova

    Set in Aveiro's most eye-catching art nouveau building, this small museum above a cafe has a modest one-room exhibition on art nouveau design and…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Aveiro.

  • See

    Aliança Underground Museum

    Between Aveiro and Coimbra, in the village of Sangalhos in the Bairrada wine-producing region, this magnificent place is part adega (winery), part art…

  • See

    Praia de São Jacinto

    Sandwiched between crashing Atlantic breakers and endless sand dunes, this magnificent beach forms the western flank of the São Jacinto nature reserve. To…

  • See

    Museu de Aveiro/Santa Joana

    This fine museum, housed in the 15th-century Mosteiro de Jesus, owes its finest treasures to Princesa Joana (later canonised), daughter of Afonso V. In…

  • See

    Museu Marítimo de Ílhavo

    The wonderful Museu Marítimo de Ílhavo is in a modern, award-winning building in the town of Ílhavo, 8km south of Aveiro. It covers the history of…

  • See

    Catedral de São Domingos

    Aveiro's cathedral was formerly part of a Dominican convent and contains a Manueline stone cross of Saint Domingo. The cathedral's sober white interior…

  • See

    Praia da Costa Nova

    The closest beaches to Aveiro are the surfing hangouts of Praia da Barra and Costa Nova, 13km west of the town. Both are developed and busy in summer;…

  • See

    Mercado do Peixe

    Right in the centre of town, Aveiro's covered fish market is a fun place to watch the local fishmongers sell their daily wares. If you want to taste as…

  • See

    Museu Arte Nova

    Set in Aveiro's most eye-catching art nouveau building, this small museum above a cafe has a modest one-room exhibition on art nouveau design and…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Aveiro

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.