Praia de São Jacinto

Sandwiched between crashing Atlantic breakers and endless sand dunes, this magnificent beach forms the western flank of the São Jacinto nature reserve. To get here, you'll need to take a bus from Aveiro to Forte da Barra (return €5.05) and then the ferry to São Jacinto (return passenger/car €3.30/9.30). The beach is then 1.5km west of the port. Schedules for boats and buses are available at www.aveirobus.pt.

Drivers can take the long way around the lagoon and arrive from the north, though it's a much longer trip.